Greenworks 24V 8-inch cordless electric pole saw falls 20% to 2023 low of $120

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saw for $119.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $150 today’s deal is only the fifth discount that we have tracked for this year. Marked down by 20%, it comes in $20 above the current going used rate as well as the all-time low set back in 2021, landing as the new 2023 low. With a 24V brushless motor and 2.0Ah battery, this pole saw gives you up to 50 cuts per charge. It is equipped with an adjustable 8-inch bar and chain that stays lubricated for prolonged life thanks to its built-in auto-oiler. Its extendable aluminum 3-piece shaft offers up to nine additional feet for a maximum reach of 11 feet (including the saw). A charger is also included along with the pole saw and battery.

And with winter right around the corner, have you started thinking about firewood at all? Well, Amazon is offering a 47% discount on the Greenworks 48V 16-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $147.37 shipped. Equipped with a 16-inch bar and chain, as well as two 4.0Ah batteries, this chainsaw allows up to 150 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. The brushless motor also has “twice the torque of its brushed counterparts,” and its automatic oiler will ensure an evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity. There is no need to struggle with starter ropes as its been replaced with a simple and easy push button start. Also includes charger and scabbard.

Another handy winter tool to check out is the Greenworks 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Thrower with 5.0Ah Battery, equipped with a digitally controlled brushless motor, this snow thrower is able to quickly clear a 20-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches.

Greenworks 24V 8-inch Cordless Pole Saw features:

24V POLE SAW – this pole saw allows you to keep your trees trimmed and healthy, enhancing your curb appeal

8” BAR AND CHAIN – for easy trimming of branches

EASY ADJUST – for quick and easy tightening of the chain

AUTOMATIC OILER – applies oil to the bar and chain to ensure durability and extend the life of the chain

ALUMINUM SHAFT – 3-piece shaft can be extended to 9 FT (11 FT max reach)

MAINTENANCE FREE – the pole saw is virtually maintenance-free, with no gas, no oil, and no emissions. It starts instantly, is quiet, and delivers the power you need

WHAT IS INCLUDED – 24V 8-Inch Polesaw, 2.0Ah battery, charger, operator’s manual

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!