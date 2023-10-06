HyperX’s 2023 model 26,000 DPI Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse hits $60 low (Reg. $90)

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $59.95 shipped. This one first launched on Amazon back in July at $90 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is a solid 33% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the same price you would pay for the wired Pulsefire Haste 2 model. Joining the 100-hour battery life, gamers have the choice of the included 2.4GHz wireless dongle or Bluetooth for connectivity – it also comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable for wired connections too. Rated for up to 100 million clicks, this model is capable of 26,000 DPI and can track at speeds up to 650 IPS with a “solid upper shell” that weighs in at just 61 grams. Leveraging the HyperX NGENUITY software, you’ll be able to personalize lighting settings, customize DPI settings, and “set up macros and binds for the Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless’s 6 programmable buttons.” Head below for more details.

If you can make a less pro-grade option work for your needs, Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is worth a look. This one drops down to 12,000 DPI but also ups the battery life potential to as much as 250 hours at $35 shipped on Amazon right now.

Taking it up a notch from both of the aforementioned models is the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse. Now seeing its very first discount on Amazon, you can score this new release on sale for $90 shipped right now, down from the regularly $130 price tag. Featuring 10 customizable buttons, 11 chroma RGB lighting zones, and the brand’s HyperSpeed Wireless tech, you can get a complete breakdown of the Cobra Pro while the price is still right in our previous deal coverage.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Easier mouse movement for easier wins: Game at the speed of ultra-light with the Pulsefire Haste 2. Featuring a solid shell, but still weighing in at just 53g*, it’s designed to help you move quicker, game better, and feel less fatigue.

Incredibly precise HyperX 26K Sensor: Say hello to our HyperX 26K Sensor. It’s capable of up to 26,000 DPI natively and can track at speeds up to 650 IPS. With that level of precision, making clutch plays has never been easier.

8000Hz polling rate for maximum performance: The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 reports in up to 8 times per millisecond. That’s a signal every .125 MILLISECONDS. Ensure you never lose a one-on-one because of mouse input lag again.

Reduce cable resistance with the HyperFlex 2 Cable: HyperX built our super-flexible HyperFlex 2 Cable out of paracord material to facilitate smooth, free-flowing mouse movement and prevent cable snags in clutch situations.

