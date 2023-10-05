Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse sees first major discount to $90 (Reg. $130)

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price to $89.94 shipped.

Amazon is offering the Razer Cobra Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $92.69 shipped. Down from its regular $130, today’s deal is the first major discount that we have tracked since this item’s release back in June, even coming in $20 above the current going used rate. This new gaming mouse boasts a variety of features, headlined by its 10 customizable buttons and capacity to save up to five preset game profiles via Razer Synapse – which can all be switched out with the press of a button. It sports 11 chroma RGB lighting zones which can also be customized with 16.8 million different colors as well as countless effects, and can even react dynamically with the many chroma-integrated games out in the world. You’ll receive precision performance thanks to its 99.8% resolution accuracy with a wider surface compatibility that even includes clear glass. Equipped with HyperSpeed Wireless, this mouse provides ultra-responsive gaming with speeds “faster than any other wireless technology”. With a battery capacity that allows for up to 170 hours of continuous gameplay, you’ll have all the juice you need for those longer-lasting gaming sessions. You can read our launch coverage for more details here.

And if you read through the above deal and said to yourself, “I wish this was cheaper” – don’t worry, because there is an affordable option! Amazon is currently offering the Razer Cobra Wired Gaming Mouse for $40. It comes with a 58-gram lightweight build, the same Gen-3 optical switches that offer a 0.2ms actuation time, Chroma RGB lighting, and an 8500 DPI optical sensor. It features 100% PTFE feet, eight programmable buttons, and a Razer SpeedFlex cable to produce minimal drag.

You can also head on over to our PC Gaming Deals hub for the absolute best discounts on PC related equipment. Whether you’re looking to buy a pre-built gaming laptop or desktop, or you’d like to build your own, this is your one-stop shop for anything and everything PC gaming related.

Razer Cobra Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Features:

FOCUS PRO 30K OPTICAL SENSOR — Provides flawless tracking performance on a wider variety of surfaces, including glass—supported by intelligent functions, it enhances aim and control

HYPERSPEED WIRELESS — Enjoy ultra-responsive gaming with speeds faster than other wireless tech

GEN-3 OPTICAL MOUSE SWITCHES — Unrivalled durability and speed with switches that have an extended 90-million click lifecycle and eliminate double-clicking issues, boasting a blistering 0.2 ms actuation time without debounce delay

UP TO 170 HR BATTERY & VERSATILE CONNECTIVITY — The mouse provides long-lasting power up to 100 hours on HyperSpeed or 170 hours on Bluetooth, and can be charged via USB Type C

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!