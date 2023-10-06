Save up to 67% on Native Union’s AirPods Pro Roam Case down at $10 in multiple colors

Update: Native Union’s Amazon storefront is also offering its AirPods 3rd Gen Curve Case down at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime member for in orders over $25 today. Regularly $20, this is up to 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low on the Qi wireless charging-compatible cover.

Alongside the launch of its new iPhone 15 cases and MagSafe wallets, not to mention this deal on its 2-in-1 Belt Cable Duo, the official Native Union Amazon storefront is now offering the Roam Case for AirPods Pro down at just $9.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in order over $25. Now on sale in black, navy, and pink, this case regularly sells for as much as $30 and is now sitting with a massive 67% in savings. While we have seen the pink model down this low previously, today’s deals marks new all-time lows on the black and navy variants. These cases are compatible with AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2, but they do not have cutouts for the speakers and lanyard connector on the second-generation pro-grade earbuds. Head below for more details.

Native Union says its Roam Case is made of a silky liquid silicone “for lightweight everyday protection and non-slip grip.” They come with the carabiner made of a matte aluminum included in the package and remain compatible with both MagSafe and wireless charging, according to the brand.

If you’re looking for a new set of Apple earbuds all together, here are the details on the new USB-C model and be sure to dive into this morning’s price drop on Apple’s latest AirPods 3. They might not be the pro-grade buds, but they still deliver a compelling Apple listening experience and now come in at a much more affordable $120 Prime shipped. All of the details you need are right here.

Native Union Roam Case for AirPods Pro features:

The case is perfectly fit with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (2022). *Speaker and Lanyard loop are fully covered inside the case. Crafted with silky liquid silicone for lightweight everyday protection & non-slip grip. Never forget your AirPods Pro again by attaching the case anywhere with the sleek matte aluminum clip.

