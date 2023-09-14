Native Union’s new plant-based leather Yatay iPhone 15 case launches today at 10% off

The new Native Union iPhone 15 case with plant-based leather-alternative builds are now live and on sale. The brand is one of the Apple accessory makers that finds a way to stand out from the pack with a focused design sensibility, environmentally-conscious manufacturing, and unique aesthetics all-around. It’s new Re Classic Case for iPhone is now available for purchase via its official Amazon storefront with some nice launch deals in tow, and you can get a closer look with all of the details down below the fold.

Native Union’s new plant-based leather Yatay iPhone 15 case

Alongside its unique charging cables, AirPods cases, and more (check out this deal on its MagSafe charger stand), the new Native Union iPhone 15 cases have arrived headlined by the Re Classic model in three colorways (Textured black, Kraft, and Slate Green).

These cases feature a smooth and cross-grained textured design with a 100% recycled frame wrapped in Yatay – “a durable plant-based alternative to leather” – alongside a recycled microfiber inner lining “that adds an extra layer of protection for your device.”

Eco-friendly elegance for your iPhone, in our first partnership fusing Coronet’s cutting-edge Yatay material with our refined everyday solutions. Yatay reduces carbon emissions and water consumption, and is 5x more durable than petroleum-based alternatives.

The Native Union iPhone 15 cases feature built-in magnets that “ensure seamless alignment for fast charging up to 15W and easy use with any MagSafe accessory.” That’s on top of a closed-bottom structure (USB-C port and speakers accessible) and raised edges with 6-foot drop protection.

Mix and match with our most sustainable range of accessories that perfectly complements Clic (Re)Classic’s unique design. Style with Universal Sling or Universal Wrist Sling for effortless wearable tech and streamline with Clic (Re)Classic Wallet to simplify the way you carry.

I have to say I’m a big fan of the way these cases look, including the slate green and sort of brown Kraft colorway we have come to love from the brand over the years.

Best of all, the new Native Union iPhone 15 RE Classic case is now live with a 10% launch discount. Use code HSM8W6OLQNDI at checkout to redeem the deal. You can also use that same code to score 10% off the matching MagSafe wallet as well.

Native Union Re Classic MagSafe iPhone 15 Case $54 (Reg. $60) iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max

(Reg. $60)

