Get your homemade juice on for less with the Magic Bullet Mini model down at $46 (Reg. $60)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsMagic Bullet
Reg. $60 $46
Magic Bullet Mini Juicer

Amazon is now offering the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer with Cup from $45.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $6 of the lowest we have tracked – a limited $40 offer for the holidays last year – and within $3 or so of the 2023 low. You’re looking at one of the more affordable options from a brand name out there. After getting a chance to put it through its paces for a week straight last year, I can confidentially say it is more than capable and hits slightly above its regular $60 pay grade. I still use it to this day on everything from carrots and kale to celery, apples, and a wide range of other fruits and veg. It is also relatively simple to put together, tear down, and clean up. Get a detailed look at the user experience in our hands-on review right here. Head below for more. 

This is indeed one of the more affordable options from a brand name outfit, but you can save a touch more on the Elite Gourmet EJX600 Compact Small Space-Saving Masticating Slow Juicer right now. Currently marked down from $50, you can land this one down at $39.99 shipped today, matching the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon across 2023. I have no personal experience with this model, but it is a relatively popular option on Amazon in this price range. 

Swing by our home goods hub for more cooking and kitchen deals. Some standouts include the offers we are tracking on Breville’s high-end Smart Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven at $200 off and Instant’s Air Fryer and Indoor Grill at $130, the latter of which is a new Amazon all-time low. Everything else is right here

Magic Bullet Mini Juicer features:

  • A powerful 400-Watt motor extracts all the juicy nutrition from your favorite fruits and veggies.
  • A roomy 2-inch feed chute fits larger chunks of your favorite ingredients. Translation: less chopping, more juicing.
  • We keep it tidy with top-rack dishwasher-safe attachments and a silicone spout cap that catches drips before they hit your countertop.
  • Juice directly into our 16-oz cup, which comes with a twist-on to-go lid for spill-free sipping and portability.
  • This juicer takes up way less space than standard models, making it a breeze to keep on the countertop or tuck away for later.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Magic Bullet

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

AT&T’s Fiber home Internet starts at $35 per...
Moment debuts new Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro cases with M...
Spigen launches new Pixel 8/Pro cases to wrap around yo...
Roomba i3+ and Braava Jet m6 robot vacuum and mop bundl...
SANDMARC’s new iPhone Microscope lens delivers up to ...
Nike’s Last Chance Sale takes up to 65% off Air M...
Echelon Reflect smart connect fitness mirror with 30-da...
TP-Link’s 3-pack of Matter-supported HomeKit smart pl...
Load more...
Show More Comments