Get your homemade juice on for less with the Magic Bullet Mini model down at $46 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer with Cup from $45.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $6 of the lowest we have tracked – a limited $40 offer for the holidays last year – and within $3 or so of the 2023 low. You’re looking at one of the more affordable options from a brand name out there. After getting a chance to put it through its paces for a week straight last year, I can confidentially say it is more than capable and hits slightly above its regular $60 pay grade. I still use it to this day on everything from carrots and kale to celery, apples, and a wide range of other fruits and veg. It is also relatively simple to put together, tear down, and clean up. Get a detailed look at the user experience in our hands-on review right here. Head below for more.

This is indeed one of the more affordable options from a brand name outfit, but you can save a touch more on the Elite Gourmet EJX600 Compact Small Space-Saving Masticating Slow Juicer right now. Currently marked down from $50, you can land this one down at $39.99 shipped today, matching the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon across 2023. I have no personal experience with this model, but it is a relatively popular option on Amazon in this price range.

Swing by our home goods hub for more cooking and kitchen deals. Some standouts include the offers we are tracking on Breville’s high-end Smart Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven at $200 off and Instant’s Air Fryer and Indoor Grill at $130, the latter of which is a new Amazon all-time low. Everything else is right here.

Magic Bullet Mini Juicer features:

A powerful 400-Watt motor extracts all the juicy nutrition from your favorite fruits and veggies.

A roomy 2-inch feed chute fits larger chunks of your favorite ingredients. Translation: less chopping, more juicing.

We keep it tidy with top-rack dishwasher-safe attachments and a silicone spout cap that catches drips before they hit your countertop.

Juice directly into our 16-oz cup, which comes with a twist-on to-go lid for spill-free sipping and portability.

This juicer takes up way less space than standard models, making it a breeze to keep on the countertop or tuck away for later.

