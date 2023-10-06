Stanley’s 2050 PSI electric pressure washer receives first discount of year to low of $214

Amazon is offering the Stanley SLP2050 Electric Pressure Washer for $214.14 shipped. Since the all-time low from 2018, prices have only risen, with discounts regularly appearing, but at higher and higher rates with each new sale. 2022 saw prices even skyrocket to new highs of $311, before coming down and plateauing for 2023 at $249. Today’s deal is not only the very first markdown of the year, and subsequently the lowest price for the year as well. This 13A pressure washer offers a 2050 max PSI with a 1.4 GPM. It features a modular design with a detachable metal cart, just flip the two quick-release latches and its done. It comes with a steel spray wand with a 25-foot hose and five quick-connect nozzles: zero degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and a turbo nozzle.

As a cheaper alternative that still offers significant power, Amazon is currently offering a 31% discount on the Sun Joe SPX1500 Electric Pressure Washer for $78.82 shipped. This 12A pressure washer provides up to 1,740 PSI with a flow rate of 1.59 GPM, as well as a compact and lightweight design that allows it to be easily wheeled around from one task to the next. Its adjustable spray wand can raise or lower the water pressure with a simple twist of the nozzle, while also featuring a Total Stop System that shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy and money while prolonging its motor’s life.

And be sure to check out the even more compact and stronger, WORX 13A Electric Pressure Washer, equipped with a 13A motor that can max out at 1,870 PSI and 1.4 GPM. It comes with a spray wand that has a 1/4-inch fitting for a quick exchange of nozzles and features an integrated cord-wrap for easy cleanup as well as an onboard storage compartment for nozzles and accessories.

Stanley SLP2050 Electric Pressure Washer features:

Specifications: 2050 Max PSI, 1.4 Max GPM, Axial Wobble Plate Pump, 13 Amps, 120 Volts

2-in-1 capable with a detachable metal cart featuring two quick release latches

Professional M22 Connect Trigger Gun

25-Foot High Pressure Hose

Steel Wand with Brass Quick Connect

Quick Connect Nozzles: Zero-degree, 15-degree, 25-degree, 40-degree, turbo nozzle

35 Foot Power Cord with GFCI Plug

