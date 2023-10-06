This Cybersecurity skills bundle is now down to $70 (Reg. $750)

In today’s digital age of rampant cybercrime, it’s important that everybody has cybersecurity skills. However, you can also make a lucrative career in cybersecurity if you know the right way to go about it. If you’re interested in cybersecurity, The Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Skills Bundle is a great jumping-off point, especially now that it’s reduced in price.

This bundle includes 26 courses and more than 400 hours of training material designed to help you level up your cybersecurity skills and prepare you to pass a host of important certification exams. You can’t succeed in cybersecurity without getting certified, and this bundle will help you do just that.

The bundle is taught by iCollege, one of the most trusted online learning marketplaces, utilized by Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies alike to keep employee skills on the cutting edge. In these courses, you’ll get the same type of training, with certification courses geared towards helping you succeed in the space. There are courses covering Cisco certifications, CompTIA certifications, Microsoft certifications, and much more. You’ll cover ethical hacking and pentesting, network security, cloud security, mobile security, and many more topics that will be invaluable to getting your cybersecurity career off the ground. And with lifetime access, you can always go back to the course material to brush up.

A successful career in cybersecurity starts here. You can get The Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Skills Bundle for just $69.99.

