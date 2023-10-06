XTERRA Fitness elliptical trainer machine offers simple workouts for all-time low of $199 ($99 off)

Amazon is offering the XTERRA Fitness Elliptical Trainer Machine for $199 shipped. After spending most of the year between $330 and $280, with only two previous discounts down to $250, today’s deal is not only the third discount of the year, but also the new all-time low. It even comes in $4 under the current going used rate, meaning this is the most affordable opportunity that we have tracked. Designed with an ergonomic 14-inch stride length and a 22-pound flywheel, you’ll receive smooth, comfortable, fluid elliptical motion both forward and back. It features a simple 5-inch by 2.5-inch LCD display that includes a built-in heart rate receiver as well as speakers for whatever workout music gets your blood pumping. It comes with 24 pre-installed programs including two heart rate programs, one body fat program, four user-defined programs and a manual program, among others. You’ll find 16 levels of resistance built-in as well, providing you with a variety of exercise options to challenge beginners and veterans alike.

If you’re looking for equipment that will offer you a bit more strength training, Amazon is also currently offering the XTERRA Fitness ERG200 Folding Magnetic Resistance Rower for $258. It provides eight levels of magnetic resistance that can be adjusted with the knob, while the system itself remains friction-free for smooth, quiet, and maintenance-free operation. It features a 3.7-inch LCD monitor displays elapsed time, stroke count, calories, total count, and scan. The frame is sturdy enough to handle any workout, while also folding to a more compact size when you’re finished for easy storage.

And when you’re done with your workouts and want to check in with your progress, check out our past coverage of the Renpho line of smart bathroom scales that are designed to track and analyze 13 key body composition metrics: weight, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, BMR, bone mass, metabolic age, fat-free bodyweight, body water, protein, and muscle mass.

XTERRA Fitness Elliptical Trainer Machine features:

Ergonomic 14-inch stride length provides a smooth, comfortable elliptical motion forward and reverse

22lb heavy duty flywheel offers premium, fluid motion

Large dual color 5-inch x 2.5-inch lcd display is easy to read and comes w/heart rate receiver built in and speakers for an mp3 player

24 programs including 2 heart rate programs, 1 body fat program, 4 user-defined programs and a manual program

16 levels of resistance provide a variety of exercise options for all fitness levels

