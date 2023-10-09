Cuisinart’s double induction cooktop uses 70% less energy for 2023 low of $184 (Reg. $225)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart ICT-60 Double Induction Cooktop for $183.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $41.06 off coupon. Steadily rising in price since the all-time low in 2019, today’s deal is the first discount we’ve tracked that lowers prices back to 2022 lows. 2023 has seen plenty of markdowns over the months, but none seemed to fall below $201. Coming in $16 under the current going used rate, this price cut is the year’s lowest price. This flame-free cooktop features two burners with induction technology for faster heat-up while also using “70% less energy than conventional cooktops.” The left burner offers eight heat settings, while the right burner offers five, with each having a 150-minute timer attached. The entire unit comes with an extra safety precaution in the form of a pressure sensor that automatically shuts off heat 30 seconds after a pan is lifted off a burner.

And if you are limited in the cookware category, Amazon is currently offering a 38% discount on the four-piece set of Momostar Induction Pots and Pans for $49.96 shipped, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. These stainless steel nonstick pots and pans are designed to be induction-friendly and oven-safe and include a 10-inch frying pan, a 10-inch sauté pan, and a 3-quart saucepan with lid.

And be sure to check out the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kit, which is able to turn your average tap water into a sparkling beverage at the pull of a lever. You can easily carbonate while you hydrate, and it even offers options to bundle with Bubly flavors as well.

Cuisinart ICT-60 Double Induction Cooktop features:

Induction technology for fast heat-up and consistent heat throughout cooking. Must use with induction-ready cookware

Dual heat settings: 8 settings on the left burner, 5 settings on the right burner. Dimensions: LWH: 14.25″ x 23.5″ x 2.5″

Individual 150-minute timers and ON/OFF switches for each burner

Heat turns off 30 seconds after pot or pan is removed.UC Cubic Feet: 1.38

