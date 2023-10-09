Jackery Explorer series portable power stations receive up to 30% off starting at $199

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for $699 shipped, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon. With a regular price tag of $1,099, which is what its still listed for on Jackery’s own website, today’s deal is a 30% discount that is also the lowest price we have tracked. It comes in $100 under both the current going used rate and our previous mention, marking a new all-time low. With a 1,002Wh capacity and an equally impressive 1,000W power output this power station is able to power 90% of home appliances making it a great addition to your camping and/or emergency gear. It is able to fully charge via an AC wall outlet in 5.5 hours, and takes 6 hours to fully charge using Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels. It features eight outlets: three AC outlets, one USB-A, one USB-A quick charge 3.0, 2 USB-Cs, and one car outlet, while also supporting pass-through charging with its battery life protected. This deal also offers extra savings along with your purchase in the form of one of two free items: a Jackery Carrying Case Bag (large), or a Jackery 16.4-foot DC Extension Cable.

Jackery currently has several Explorer series power stations seeing discounts on Amazon, ranging from 17% to 30% off. Like the model above, some of them also offer extra savings deals. Also like the model above, these deals do not include any solar panels, but do have options in which you can bundle:

And be sure to also check out our recent coverage of the all new Goal Zero Yeti PRO 4000 Power Station, which offers up to 20,000Wh of expandable capacity with the ability to integrate fully into your home circuits, RV, or van to provide automatic electric switching if the power goes out.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station features:

100% green energy with smart MPPT controller for optimal charging efficiency. The power station can be fully charged with 2 Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels (Should be bought separately) within 6 hrs or only 5.5 hrs via AC wall outlet charging. Ideal for your camping or family emergency storage. Features industry-leading cylindrical batteries (popular with manufacturers of Electric Vehicles) that meet UL safety standards. Certified with Impact-Resistance Class 9, passing the UL drop test (withstanding 3 drops from 0.9m height on any surface). The pure sine wave inverter delivers constant voltage that protects equipment from damage.

