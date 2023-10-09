JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar offers Alexa multi-room, AirPlay 2 support, and more for $300 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar with built-in virtual surround sound for $299.95 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $600, after a year of staying above $350, today’s deal is a whopping 50% off discount that gives you $300 in savings. It comes in $150 under the current going used rate, and marks a return to the all-time low for the first time since 2022. This sleek 5.1-channel soundbar features 550W of power and offers panoramic sound without any need for extra wires or speakers. The built-in Wi-Fi allows for seamless integration with Chromecast and AirPlay 2 so you can stream your favorite content without concern, and also comes compatible with your 4K video, as well as Alexa multi-room audio. Includes a 10-inch subwoofer for deeper, more thrilling bass.

Amazon is also offering a 33% discount on the JBL Bar 700 for $600. Bolstered by Dolby Atmos, this 5.1-channel sound bar features detachable, battery-powered surround sound speakers to deliver a 3D cinematic experience – no wires, and no extra connections needed. It also offers AirPlay, which allows for Wi-Fi, along with Alexa multi-room music and Chromecast to give you access to 300 online music streaming services – plus, the Wi-Fi support allows the sound bar to automatically update itself. Includes a 10-inch wireless subwoofer for that mighty blood-pumping bass.

And be sure to also check out our past coverage of the Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2-ch. 500W Dolby Atmos Sound Bar. You’ll never have to worry about where your sitting on movie night as this 53-inch long, full-featured home theater sound bar envelops you in 7.1.2-channel surround sound. Utilizing a combination of technology such as Vertical Surround Engine, S-Force Pro Front Surround, and 360 Spatial Surround Mapping, everyone will have the best seat in the house thanks to the wider sweet spot of high-resolution audio that it provides.

JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar features:

  • An impressive 550w of total system power
  • 10″” wireless subwoofer delivers deep, thrilling sound
  • Built-in chromecast, airplay2 and bluetooth
  • Jbl surround sound brings an immersive virtual 5.1 sound experience for your tv without any extra wires or speakers
  • 4k pass-through with hdr 10 and dolby vision provides the best resolution
  • Now with alexa multi-room audio
  • Connector type: HDMI

