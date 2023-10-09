Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker just dropped to the best price of 2023 at $50 (Reg. up to $110)

Update: Amazon’s price is jumping up and down, and the doorbuster-worthy Walmart price seems to be out of stock at the moment.

Amazon is now offering its best price of the year on the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker at $50 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. This deal comes in response of Walmart’s Prime Big Deal Days competitor sale and will likely be the best we see all week, if year’s past are any indication that is. Regularly $110, this is one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the K-Mini Plus model (almost all colorways are now at the heavily discounted price) and the best we have seen on Amazon all year. Not to be confused with the standard Keurig K-Mini (currently going for $60), this Plus model features a chrome drip tray, a pod storage unit, a strong brew button, and a removable water reservoir you won’t find on the base model. It is easily the most attractive model in the lineup, if you ask me, and is ready to brew coffee, tea, and hot cocoa, as well as specialty and iced beverages in cup sizes between 6 and 12 ounces. More details below.

While you’re certainly not getting the Keurig namesake, something like the Chefman Single Serve Coffee Maker will save you some cash. This one comes in at under $46 shipped and has the notable benefit of being able to brew both K-Cups and ground beans straight out of the box with no additional accessories needed.

If you would prefer to take the Ninja brewer route, we are tracking a pair of its more versatile coffee makers on sale right now. First up, you’ll find the Ninja CP301 Hot and Cold Brewed System on down at $147 shipped, an Amazon 2023 low, joining an ongoing price drop on the brand’s single-serve + carafe DualBrew coffee maker at the $128 Amazon all-time low.

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker features:

The Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker perfectly brews coffee, tea, hot cocoa, specialty and iced beverages in any size cup from 6 oz. to 12 oz. Compact and portable design with full size features is ideal for small dwellings or on-the-go use. Portable, space-saving design with cord storage makes it great for small spaces, college dorms, offices, or vacation homes. Brews cup sizes from 6 oz. – 12 oz. and can accommodate most travel mugs.

