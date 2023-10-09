Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff sale goes live, competes with Amazon’s fall Prime Day event

Walmart isn’t going to let Amazon hog the spotlight this week, and today is launching its new Deals Holiday Kickoff event. This sale arrives with online-only deals on just about every product category, delivering deep discounts on gear from Apple, Nintendo, Microsoft, and so much more. We’ll be picking out some of the best offers throughout the day, and all of the other highlights are below. The savings are notably available for all, which is certainly a dig at Amazon and its Prime-only event.
Walmart has pages upon pages of deals for you to check out today. The savings are now available ahead of Amazon launching its own Big Deal Days event. That sale won’t be officially starting until tonight at 3 A.M. EST, but ahead of time Walmart is ushering in some savings to get the ball rolling on the pre-holiday action.
Here are some highlights:
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen): $149 (Reg. $349)
- Sony 75-inch BRAVIA XR X90K TV: $998 (Reg. $1,498)
- Pokémon TCG Holiday Calendar: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hyper Bicycles Mountain e-bike: $348 (Reg. $648)
- Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum: $450 (Reg. $600)
- and even more…
While many of the discounts this week have already begun going live, especially on gear from Amazon itself as well as Apple and Google, there’s still so much in store so far. Our guide breaks down all of the savings, too.
Get ready by following 9to5Toys on all our channels
Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters
Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!