Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff sale goes live, competes with Amazon’s fall Prime Day event

Rikka Altland -
WalmartPrime Big Deal Days
Shop now

Walmart isn’t going to let Amazon hog the spotlight this week, and today is launching its new Deals Holiday Kickoff event. This sale arrives with online-only deals on just about every product category, delivering deep discounts on gear from Apple, Nintendo, Microsoft, and so much more. We’ll be picking out some of the best offers throughout the day, and all of the other highlights are below. The savings are notably available for all, which is certainly a dig at Amazon and its Prime-only event.

Walmart has pages upon pages of deals for you to check out today. The savings are now available ahead of Amazon launching its own Big Deal Days event. That sale won’t be officially starting until tonight at 3 A.M. EST, but ahead of time Walmart is ushering in some savings to get the ball rolling on the pre-holiday action.

Here are some highlights:

While many of the discounts this week have already begun going live, especially on gear from Amazon itself as well as Apple and Google, there’s still so much in store so far. Our guide breaks down all of the savings, too.

Get ready by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on BlueSky

Follow 9to5Toys on Threads

Follow 9to5Toys on Mastodon

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Prime Big Deal Days

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best LEGO fall Prime Day deals: UCS Republic Gunship $3...
Samsung’s keyring-ready 256GB USB-C flash drive j...
Jackery Explorer series portable power stations receive...
Today’s best Android app deals: House of Da Vinci...
Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: Apple, Google, ...
SKIL PWR CORE 20V 22-inch hedge trimmer falls 43% to ne...
Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 are down to just $89, a n...
Save up to $300 on a shiny new steel Breville espresso ...
Load more...
Show More Comments