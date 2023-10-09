Royal Gourmet wood pellet grill offers flavor without emissions for low of $270 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Royal Gourmet Wood Pellet Grill for $269.94 shipped. Down from $382, with a regular price of $500, today’s deal is the fourth discount we’ve seen this year, after spending the last two years – and the first four months of 2023 – at $450. It comes in $52 under the current going used rate, and marks a new all-time low. It even beats out every other retailer, with none of their prices dropping below $300. Offering 802 square-inches of cooking space and a digitally-controlled 180-degree to 500-degree temperature range, this grill utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal. It features a full LCD display that shows you real-time temperature, with pre-set options, as well as cooking times – all of it connected to the two included meat probes so you won’t have to babysit your food, just sit back and relax.

You might as well stock up on your wood pellets along with your purchase of the above smoker, with Amazon offering Traeger 20-pound bags for $20, coming in six flavors: apple, cherry, hickory, mesquite, pecan, and signature blend.

And if you’re looking for a smoker with a much larger capacity to cover all your low and slow cooking needs, check out our past coverage of the Pit Boss 7 Series Wood Pellet Vertical Smoker. It offers a fully programmable 150-degree to 450-degree temperature range, with a digital LED readout for in-time status, as well as a meat probe for more precise temperature gauging. Its hopper can hold up to 40 pounds of wood pellets, which can be purged and refilled as much as you need for 24+ hours of continuous use.

Royal Gourmet Wood Pellet Grill features:

[Easy Smoke] : LCD display, intelligent display of temperature, presettable temperature and cooking time, this pellet smoker with 2 included meat probes, just set it and let it work, No babysitting the grill.

: LCD display, intelligent display of temperature, presettable temperature and cooking time, this pellet smoker with 2 included meat probes, just set it and let it work, No babysitting the grill. [Huge Capacity] : 802 sq in grilling space is great for Home, party, and tailgating; 25 lbs large-capacity pellet hopper offers a longer cooking time

: 802 sq in grilling space is great for Home, party, and tailgating; 25 lbs large-capacity pellet hopper offers a longer cooking time [Built-in Digital Controller] : With the integrated digital controller, temperature can be precisely regulated from 180℉ to 500℉ and is displayed on screen in real-time

: With the integrated digital controller, temperature can be precisely regulated from 180℉ to 500℉ and is displayed on screen in real-time [Easy Clean] : Large removable grease cup on the side facilitates easy and effortless clean-up

: Large removable grease cup on the side facilitates easy and effortless clean-up [Buit to Last] : Sturdy steel construction with a high-temperature powder coating finish makes the pellet grill long-lasting

: Sturdy steel construction with a high-temperature powder coating finish makes the pellet grill long-lasting [Spacious & Versatile]: 6-in-1 cooking versatility to grill, bake, smoke, braise, roast and barbecue

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!