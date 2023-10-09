WD_BLACK’s PC- and PS5-ready 2TB SN850X NVMe Gaming SSD returns to $120 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Gaming Solid-State Drive at $119.99 shipped. This model launched in August of 2022 with an MSRP at $310 and is now at the best price we can find. This one clocked in at closer to $180 for most of this year, is now $10 under our previous mention, and matching the Amazon all-time low we tracked after the summer Prime Day sale. You’re looking at a heatsink-equipped internal SSD solution ready for both your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5 now coming in at $10 under the price of the SN850X without the heatsink. Joining the integrated heat management features to help maintain performance, the SN850X can reach speeds up to 7,300MB/s with Gen4 PCIe architecture and the M.2 2280 form-factor. Head below for more deals and details.

An obvious lower-cost solution comes by way of the 1TB model that is currently going for $70 on Amazon right now. This is within $7 of the all-time low and a solid option that delivers the same specs outside of the storage capacity. If you can make do without the integrated heatsink, the standard issue 1TB SN850X is selling for $60 on Amazon.

In case you missed it over the weekend, the blazing-fast new Crucial T700 internal SSDs are now back down to some of the best prices yet. These Gen5 solutions clock in at up to 12,400MB/s and deliver some of the fastest models on the market starting from $168 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Gaming features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times..date transfer rate:7300.0 megabytes_per_second

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

