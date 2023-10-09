WD_BLACK’s PC- and PS5-ready 2TB SN850X NVMe Gaming SSD returns to $120 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Gaming Solid-State Drive at $119.99 shipped. This model launched in August of 2022 with an MSRP at $310 and is now at the best price we can find. This one clocked in at closer to $180 for most of this year, is now $10 under our previous mention, and matching the Amazon all-time low we tracked after the summer Prime Day sale. You’re looking at a heatsink-equipped internal SSD solution ready for both your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5 now coming in at $10 under the price of the SN850X without the heatsink. Joining the integrated heat management features to help maintain performance, the SN850X can reach speeds up to 7,300MB/s with Gen4 PCIe architecture and the M.2 2280 form-factor. Head below for more deals and details.
An obvious lower-cost solution comes by way of the 1TB model that is currently going for $70 on Amazon right now. This is within $7 of the all-time low and a solid option that delivers the same specs outside of the storage capacity. If you can make do without the integrated heatsink, the standard issue 1TB SN850X is selling for $60 on Amazon.
In case you missed it over the weekend, the blazing-fast new Crucial T700 internal SSDs are now back down to some of the best prices yet. These Gen5 solutions clock in at up to 12,400MB/s and deliver some of the fastest models on the market starting from $168 shipped. Get a closer look right here.
WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Gaming features:
- Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times..date transfer rate:7300.0 megabytes_per_second
- A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.
- The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).
- Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)
- Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!