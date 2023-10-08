Crank up your battlestation with Crucial’s Gen5 12,400MB/s SSDs from $168 (Up to $85 off)

If you’re looking for a serious boost in power for your PC battlestation or otherwise, the particularly speedy Crucial T700 internal SSDs are now back on sale. Amazon is now offering the 1TB and 2TB Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink at $167.99 and $284.99 shipped. The T700 launched back in June at $210 and $370 with today’s deals coming in at up to $85 off to match our previous mentions. While we did see the 1TB model go for a touch less during Prime Day this past summer, this is matching its best price otherwise. The 2TB model has now returned to the lowest we have tracked all-time. This model can reach speeds up to 12,400MB/s, leaving just about all of the competition in its dust. The Crucial Gen5 solutions are some of the fastest on the market, loaded with Micron 232-layer TLC NAND3, an M.2 form-factor, and an integrated aluminum and nickel-plated copper heatsink that “maximizes heat dissipation without noisy fans or liquid cooling.” Head below for more details and deals on the non-heatsink models.

There are certainly more affordable internal SSDs out there, but one way to bring spending down and still land the speeds offered above is to side step the heatsink. The T700 without the integrated heat control is also seeing markdowns right now with prices starting from $159.99 shipped . While we have have seen these options go for less in the past, both the 1TB and 2TB models have only been lower a couple times since release.

While they won’t reach the speeds detailed above, the Samsung 990 PRO internal SSD is still a solid option that will cost even less. In fact, we are still tracking capacities starting from $80 Amazon all-time lows at the moment. Dive into our coverage on these 7,450MB/s solutions right here while the prices are still right.

Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 12,400/11,800MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS for blazing performance. With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization. Ready for performance with your motherboard heatsink, the T700 installs easily in your M.2 slot. (T700 must be installed with a heatsink).

