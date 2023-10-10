ASUS Cloud Gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip hits $560 (Reg. $700), more from $255

For 2 days only as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now discounting a batch of Chromebooks from quite a few top brands. Shipping is free across the board. Across an assortment of price points and designs, our favorite has the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip at $559.99. This is down from the usual $700 price tag for one of the first times, arriving at $140 off and a new Amazon low. It’s $20 under the previous price cut from a few months back, and a higher-end configuration than we’ve seen in just about every other price cut – all thanks to its 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. Head below for more.

This Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip from ASUS arrives with a 15.6-inch HD display and comes backed by a 144Hz touchscreen. All powered by the Intel i5 processor, there’s also a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM that enable Chrome OS to handle multitasking on top of its cloud gaming capabilities that you can read all about at 9to5Google. Three USB-C slots round out the package alongside HDMI, USB-A slots, and a microSD card reader.

Alongside this ASUS Cloud Gaming Chromebook, we’re also tracking some discounts across a series of other models. These are from all the popular brands, including different releases from ASUS as well as models from Lenovo, Acer, and Samung.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip features:

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip is engineered with a striking aesthetic and powerful components for non-stop cloud gaming — with an immersive 144 Hz Full HD display, accurate anti-ghosting keyboard and ultra-fast WiFi 6 technology. The all-new design features a distinctive look that’s both stylish and durable, with exclusive color-blocked WASD keycaps that bring flair to online play. Easy access to 1000+ games through cloud gaming platforms like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Get ready for next-level gaming adventures — with ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip.

