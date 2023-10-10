BACKBONE One USB-C edition mobile controller for iPhone 15 hits $70 all-time low (30% off), more

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, we are now tracking rare deals on the popular BACKBONE mobile gaming controllers in various forms including the iPhone 15 USB-C version down below. But first up, Amazon is offering the PlayStation Edition BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for Android. The regularly $100 Android smartphone controller is now down at $69.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. For those unfamiliar, this controller is compatible with “most Android devices version 8.0 and up including Google Pixel 2 series, Samsung S8/Note 8 series, and more,” allowing gamers to enjoy controller-ready PlayStation and Steam titles on-the-go. Uniquely “recognized as a DualSense by the PS Remote Play App, this exclusive Backbone enables gamers to play their favorite PS4 and PS5 games on their Android device from anywhere.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and over on 9to5Google then head below for the first price drop on the newer USB-C model for Android and the new iPhone 15.

BACKBONE Prime Big Deal Days offers

We are also tracking the very first deal and subsequent all-time low on the newer BACKBONE One for Android and iPhone 15 handsets:

BACKBONE One for Android and iPhone 15 Series $70 (Reg. $100) USB-C model PlayStation Edition

(Reg. $100) BACKBONE One for Android and iPhone 15 Series $70 (Reg. $100) USB-C model black Xbox Edition

(Reg. $100) BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone $70 (Reg. $100)

The next 2 days are going to be busy around here as we scour the interwebs for all of the best deals going live during the Prime Big Deals Day event and adjacent sales at other retailers. We will be working around the clock to ensure all of the most notable price drops get the shine they deserve and you get a chance to save some cash in the process. Be sure to bookmark our fall Prime Day deal hub and check back throughout the event for all of the best discounts to take advantage of.

BACKBONE One USB-C edition for iPhone 15 features:

Responsive analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks for the ultimate mobile gaming experience. Connects to your phone’s USB-C port for ultra-responsive gameplay. Charge and use your favorite headset while you play.Compatible with most Android devices 10.0 and up as well as the new iPhone 15 series. For the iPhone 14 Series and older, please see our Lightning version.

