You can now enjoy PlayStation games on Android with this new Backbone controller

Update: Be sure to head over to 9to5Google for a deeper breakdown of what to expect from the new Backbone One PlayStation Edition for Android.

A new PlayStation Android controller has arrived from Sony and Backbone. The original Xbox Android Backbone is lauded by many as one of the best mobile gaming controllers ever since its initial release. After that, the development team collaborated with Sony to create the PlayStation Edition – essentially the first official iPhone controller for PlayStation – and now it’s time for the Android side of things. Taking to the official PlayStation Blog today, Sony is “excited to now offer” the new Backbone One PlayStation Edition for Android, available for purchase at $99.99. Be sure to head below for a closer look and more details.

New PlayStation Android controller from Backbone

Sony said the reception it received when it announced the iOS PlayStation controller from Backbone in the summer of 2022 “has been incredibly exciting.” Adding that “it has quickly become one of the most popular gaming features on the BackBone platform.” But after Android PlayStation gamers started wondering where a version for their mobile platform of choice was, Sony and Backbone decided to jump into action.

The Android version, much like its iOS counterpart, features colors, materials and finishes “inspired by the design of the DualSense wireless controller,” including the transparent face buttons.

The latest update to the PS Remote Play app on Google Play supports what sounds like quite a simple setup process with the new PlayStation Android controller as well:

If you have access to broadband internet and a PS5 or PS4 console, plug an iPhone or Android device into the Backbone One and instantly start playing your PS5 and PS4 games with the power of the PS Remote Play app — whether that’s out and about or even elsewhere in the home

Today’s announcement also notes that players can download the “Backbone App for a customized PlayStation experience,” including access to “custom glyphs representing the iconic PlayStation shapes” and the ability to browse hundreds of games.

The Backbone app on Android brings all your games into one place, including app store games and supported game streaming services. Players will also find a dedicated row inside the Backbone App with new releases and updates from PlayStation. Transform your Android phone into the ultimate gaming console. Snap in your phone and play any game or service that supports controllers, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, or even stream directly from your Xbox or PC. No tedious setup. Fast charge via a pass-through USB-C port and listen with wired headphones using the 3.5mm audio port. Uncover a new world of premium gaming in seconds.

The new Backbone PlayStation Android controller is now available for purchase at $99.99 via the official Backbone site. It has not appeared on Amazon just yet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!