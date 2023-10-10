Bluetti power stations, solar panels, kits up to 50% off for fall Prime Day starting at $209

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Bluetti power stations, solar panels, kits, and more, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts will be live through Wednesday, October 11, and offer up some of the best deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices. Bluetti offers a wide array of power stations and solar generators for off-grid living, camping, and emergencies alike, with releases starting at $209. Some of these deals also offer extra savings deals in the form of a free item along with your purchase. Head below for a selection of our favorites.

Bluetti fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

EB3A Portable Power Station features:

With a 600W AC inverter, 268Wh LiFePO4 battery pack, and 9 outlets, this power station will keep your essential devices powered on the go or during a home power outage. No bulky power brick, a single cable is good to charge it at most 350W; you also can use the PV+AC together for 80% SOC in just 30 min. The built-in MPPT controller supports up to 200W of solar input, enabling you to make an ideal solar generator with BLUETTI PV120/PV200 solar panel. EB3A instantly provides backup power when the grid fails, protecting your desktop PC, file servers, and other sensitive devices from data loss or damage.

