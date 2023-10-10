Google’s Pixel Buds Pro drop to new $120 low in recently-refreshed styles (Reg. $200)

For 2 days only as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now offering the best price to date on the Google Pixel Buds Pro. These flagship earbuds sell for $119.99 shipped and now come in one of six different designs. Each one is down from the usual $200 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. This is $19 under our previous mention from earlier in the summer, too. The just-revealed styles are even eligible for the discount, too.

Google brings plenty of flagship features to its recent Pixel Buds Pro to justify that pro naming scheme, and active noise cancellation is just the tip of the iceberg. Heading below the surface, you’ll find all of the tight-knit features you’d expect from a perfect Pixel smartphone companion including fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration. The Qi-enabled charging case turns the earbuds’ 11 hours of listening into upwards of 31 hours, while a companion transparency mode helps you flip between zen moments of listening to your favorite track and tuning back into reality when you need to be aware of your surroundings. You can read all about how compelling of a package that combines into in our hands-on review.

Also landing at a price equally worthy of that new all-time low status, Google’s more recent Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as a more affordable take on true wireless earbuds than the lead deal and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. The $59 sale price tag is still far below what you’ll pay for the flagship buds above, too, and is down from the usual $99 going rate to deliver the best price yet at $40 off. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

For all of the other best deals this week, be sure to keep it locked to our Prime Big Deal Days hub. We’re rounding up all of the most notable price cuts in every category, and from more than just Amazon, too. The savings will only be around through Wednesday, so be sure to act fast.

Google Pixel Buds Pro features:

Pixel Buds Pro use Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal to adapt to your ear and help block outside sounds, creating a quiet foundation so your music can shine. With custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, the earbuds sound amazing at any volume. The battery keeps up with your life, with up to 11 hours of listening time, or up to 31 hours with the charging case; you can charge them wirelessly with Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers.

