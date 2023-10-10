OnePlus 11 has never sold for less with $130 discount down to new $570 low

OnePlus is getting in on the Android discounts early this week by marking down its latest flagship smartphone. The new OnePlus 11 5G now sells for $569.99 shipped direct from the company, arriving with $130 in savings attached. It’s down from the usual $700 price tag and marking a new all-time low that’s $30 under previous mentions. I’ve personally been using this smartphone for the past few months, and have been loving the taller screen aspect ratio and premium build – but we take a closer look at exactly how that stacks up below the fold.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google.

If you’re looking for a different experience than the OnePlus 11, be sure to keep it locked to our Android guide this week. The smartphone and tablet discounts are just beginning to roll in now that it’s the calm before Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale storm, so we’re expecting to see plenty of other price cuts this week.

OnePlus 11 5G features:

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is the most advanced chipset for Android devices, with increased CPU and GPU performance. Integrated AI processes improve background app usage, delivering increased multitasking abilities. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad – a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 32MP Tele Sensor. Hasselblad integration unlocks a wide range of photographic possibilities, including OnePlus Billion Color Solution, Natural Color Calibration by Hasselblad, & Hasselblad Portraits.

