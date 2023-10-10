Prime Day offers discounts up to 40% off on latest Jackery power stations starting at $449

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Jackery power stations, solar panels, kits, and more, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts will be live through Wednesday, October 11, and offer up some of the best deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices. Jackery makes some of our favorite power stations and solar generators for off-grid living, camping, and emergencies alike, with releases starting at $449. Some of these deals also offer extra savings deals in the form of a free item along with your purchase. Head below for a selection of our favorites.

Jackery fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

Explorer 1000 features:

100% green energy with smart MPPT controller for optimal charging efficiency. The power station can be fully charged with 2 Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels (Should be bought separately) within 6 hrs or only 5.5 hrs via AC wall outlet charging. Ideal for your camping or family emergency storage. Power 90% home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power) and 8 outlets (3*AC outlet, 1*USB-A , 1*USB-A quick charge 3.0, 2*USB-C PD, 1*Car outlet). Ideal for outdoor off-grid activities and home backup power to power refrigerator, TV, mini cooler, electric grill, fan, and more for your outdoor and home needs.

