Save up to $110 with rare deals on world-class Apogee audio interfaces and USB mics today

$110 off From $149
Apogee Duet 3 USB Audio Interface

Much like we saw for the summer Prime Day festivities, Apogee is serving up some rare deals on its world-class music and audio production gear. The brand has been and remains one of the premier creators of production gear the world over, and especially so when it comes to anything with analog to digital and back converters – audio interfaces and USB mics. This time around it is once again offering some rare deals on its fantastic 2-channel Duet 3 USB Audio Interface and the USB Apogee MiC Plus, but they have dropped even lower than we saw back in July with up to $110 in savings. Scope out the Apogee fall Prime Day deals below. 

Apogee fall Prime Day deals:

  • Apogee MiC Plus $149 (Reg. $259)
    • For iPad, iPhone, Mac, or PC
    • Professional cardioid condenser mic
    • Up to 24-bit/ 96kHz
    • 46dB of mic preamp gain
    • Headphone output with blend feature
  • Apogee Duet 3 USB Audio Interface $549 (Reg. $649)
    • Works with macOS, Windows 10, and even iOS devices
    • 48V phantom power
    • Symphony ECS Channel Strip hardware DSP
    • Zero latency recording
    • Scratch-resistant cover glass
    • Bus powered

Then scope out this afternoon’s roundup of the best Fall Prime Day mic deals including Shure’s amazing MV7 at $199 joined by offers on models from HyperX, Razer, Audio-Technica, and more from $40.

Apogee Duet 3 USB Audio Interface features:

Whether you’re recording vocals, playing instruments, live streaming, or podcasting, the Duet 3 delivers with its legendary sound quality and ease of use. With up to 65dB of gain and 48V phantom power, you can cleanly and precisely capture any audio source with even the most demanding microphones. Capture your best performance and dial in your perfect sound with the Symphony ECS Channel Strip which is powered directly from the onboard hardware DSP. Latency while recording is practically zero.

