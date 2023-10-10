Save up to $840 on Segway electric scooters: E Series, F Series, GT Series for Prime Day

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Segway electric scooters, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts will be live through Wednesday, October 11, and offer up some of the best deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices. Segway is one of our favorite electric commuter options, with releases starting at $245. Head below for some of our top picks.

Segway fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

Segway Ninebot E22 features:

E22 equipped with nominal 300 motor travel range of 13.7 Miles, Speed of 12.4 mph and W. capacity 220lbs. Suitable for city commuting. It comes with Front & Rear Suspension, Dual Braking system to ensure your safety. It can absorb each small bumpy of city street to upgrade your commuting and provide MAX comfort. For different people and different road conditions, you can choose different Segway scooter riding modes.

