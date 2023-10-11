Amazon offers New Balance apparel and shoes up to 50% off with deals from $19 Prime shipped

50% off from $19

As part of its fall Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off New Balance shoes and apparel with deals from $19 Prime shipped. The men’s Tr V1 Minimus Cross Trainer Sneakers are a standout from this sale and are currently marked down to $94, which is $26 off the regular rate. These shoes are great for running, hiking, walking, and training sessions due to its lightweight and supportive design. The rubber outsole has specific grooves to promote traction and the mesh design provides airflow during workouts. Plus, it’s available in six color options. Be sure to head below to score even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon fall Prime Day adidas sale that’s offering up to 75% off best-selling running shoes, apparel, and more.

