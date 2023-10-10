Amazon fall Prime Day adidas sale takes up to 75% off running shoes, apparel, more from $13

As part of its fall Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 75% off adidas apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. During this sale you can easily refresh your activewear with deals on running shoes, sandals, apparel, accessories, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Supernova 3 Running Shoes that are marked down from $35 and originally sold for $100. This is an Amazon all-time low and the best rate we can find. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned, flexible, and highly breathable. They’re nice for running, walking, hiking, and training sessions. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to stay tuned to our Amazon Prime Day guide for the latest and greatest deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

