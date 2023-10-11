Anker’s Space Q45 headphones see 33% discount to $100 low, plus more from $55

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Anker Soundcore headphones and earbuds. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the Space Q45 Headphones at $99.99. That’s 33% off the usual $150 price tag and marking a match of the all-time low. It’s $30 under our previous mention and hasn’t sold for this price since all the way back in May. These are some of our favorite budget headphones on the market, and that affordable price tag just got even better. We explore why they’re still such a solid recommendation below the fold.

Arriving as some of Anker’s latest over-ear headphones, the Space Q45 enter the Soundcore lineup with a long list of compelling specs that are only made more enticing by the price cut. Active noise cancellation is one of the biggest draws, which I can attest to being one of the biggest selling points. That feature paired with the plushy earcup designs makes for comfortable listening that blocks out ambient audio at home or even on airplanes. Then you’ll find 50-hour playback, adjustable EQ settings from the companion app, and a premium-feeling build that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

We also just took a closer look at the new Space One headphones from Anker, and found that the Q45 still offer far better audio fidelity for what is now the same price as its newer counterpart.

Other Soundcore headphones and earbuds on sale:

For all of the other best deals this week, be sure to keep it locked to our Prime Big Deal Days hub. We’re rounding up all of the most notable price cuts in every category, and from more than just Amazon, too. The savings will only be around through Wednesday, so be sure to act fast.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45 ANC Headphones

The fully-upgraded noise cancelling system targets and blocks out a wider range of noises—from plane engines to crying babies. Enjoy personal space wherever you go with Space Q45 noise cancelling headphones. Whether you’re indoors, outdoors, commuting, or on a flight, Space Q45’s adaptive noise cancelling will automatically select a suitable level to match your location. Also, use the app to choose 1 of 5 noise cancelling levels.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!