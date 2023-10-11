Anova’s 2023 model Precision Sous Vide Cooker Nano now down at the $99 Amazon all-time low

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the latest 2023 model Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker Nano 3.0 at $99 shipped. This model launched on Amazon back in the summer at $129 and sometimes fetches as much as $149 or more elsewhere. Today’s deal comes in at $15 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This is the updated 850-watt entry-level model that has moved away from Bluetooth-only connectivity to dual-band Wi-Fi “so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move.” Anova has also introduced a new two-line touch screen display, offering up some more real estate for “quickly viewing time and temperature on the same screen and manually controlling your cook straight from the device.” Head below for more details.

You will need some kind of vessel to accomodate your water bath cooking, and fortunately there are a few popular and purpose-built models on sale for fall Prime Day right now:

The fall Prime Day kitchen deals certainly don’t stop there. Our home goods hub is loaded with deals including some of the best prices yet on Ninja’s Woodfire Pizza oven and all-purpose pans at up to $120 off, Instant Pot gear from $50, and these Nespresso espresso and coffee makers.

Everything else is waiting in our master fall Day Prime Day hub.

Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 features:

For food nerds, by food nerds. Our most compact cooker is still huge on results. This latest iteration of our entry-level sous vide circulator adds key improvements as requested by food nerds, for an even sweeter deal on perfect meals. What’s different: 1) We upgraded Nano from bluetooth to dual band WiFi, so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move. 2) A two-line touch screen display allows you to quickly view time and temperature on the same screen and manually control your cook straight from the device.

Big on technology, small on size. The 12.8-inch (32.5cm) Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 stows away in a kitchen drawer, so your counters stay uncluttered and your new favorite cooking tool stays within reach.

Cook, browse recipes, and monitor your meals remotely via your mobile device. Whether you’re seeking inspiration for your next ambitious weekend meal, or just want to make an easy weeknight dinner — do it from anywhere via the connected Anova App.

