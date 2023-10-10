Ninja’s Woodfire 8-in-1 Pizza Oven bundle hits new low at $350 (Over $120 off), more from $60

Early this year, over the summer, Ninja introduced its first outdoor pizza oven and we are now tracking some solid deals for fall Prime Day. While some folks might be bringing the pizza oven in for the season, Amazon’s offer on this Ninja OO101 Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Pizza Oven bundle is certainly worth mention anyway. You can now land this package at $349.99 shipped, down from the regular $471 regularly price for $121 in savings. This is the lowest we have tracked on the starter bundle since release – it includes the oven itself alongside a cover, pizza peel, various cooking trays, and some included wood pellets. It is also coming in at the same price as the oven on its own without any of the extra goodies, which is the lowest total we have tracked there as well. Head below for more details and additional Ninja fall Prime Day deals.

As you’ll know from our launch coverage, the OO101 leverages Ninja’s Woodfire approach in the form of an 8-in-1 pizza oven that can also act as a smoker with the ability roast, bake, and dehydrate as well. It can reach temperatures up to 700-degrees for “brick oven-inspired results” and features a “lightweight, water-resistant” design.

Amazon's fall saving event is here and ready to head into day two. The Prime Big Deal Days sale is delivering some of the best discounts of the year across a range of product categories, from Apple, Samsung, and Google gear to a massive collection 4K TVs, smart home upgrades, and even kitchen goods.

Ninja OO101 Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven features:

Do more outdoors and turn any space into an outdoor kitchen; Pizza, Max Roast, Specialty Roast, Broil, Bake, Smoker, Dehydrate and Keep Warm. Brick oven-inspired results without the hassle—charring, caramelization, blistering and crunch for premium textures and flavors. Lightweight, water-resistant material keeps the elements out and your oven protected.

