Nanoleaf modular HomeKit smart lights, TV kits, more start from $35 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is now marking down a collection of Nanoleaf smart home lights and accessories. Shipping is free across the lineup as part of the Prime Big Deal Days event. A favorite has one of the first chances to save on the new Nanoleaf Shapes Black Triangle Lights at $189.99. This is down from the usual $220 price tag and marking a new Amazon low at $30 off. We did see a sale direct from Nanoleaf back in July that sold for less, but this is the second-best price to date overall. And if you can settle for the original white model, the starter kit sells for $159.99 from its $200 going rate. Head below for more Nanoleaf deals.

Nanoleaf’s refreshed Ultra Black Triangles bring the brand’s usual customizable lights into your space with plenty of adjustments to make the setup process even easier. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. These trade in the usual white plastic frames for a black wrapping, standing out a bit more in the process. This set is still compatible with all of the other Nanoleaf Shapes accessories, with the linkers that allow you to create even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

There’s also the new Black Hexagon lights, which clock in at $175.99. You’d more regularly pay $220, with today’s offer arriving as the first-ever discount and a new low at 20% off. The white pair of Hexagon lights are also on sale for $159.99, down from $200. Each set has the same features as the Triangles above, just with a six-sided design that has the same modular connection system.

The deals also continue over to some entirely new gear from Nanoleaf. Earlier in the summer, the company revealed its immersive 4D system for syncing your TV or monitor with your smart lights. Now, three different packages for bringing the smart home to your home theater are on sale. Each one is the very first discount to date and a new all-time low.

And last up, the Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Lightstrip is on sale for only the second time. It’s dropping down to $34.99, marking a new all-time low from the usual $50 going rate. This is $5 under our previous mention from August, too. Ready to expand your HomeKit setup with multicolor lighting, the Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip notably arrives with Matter support for the first time thanks to an onboard Thread radio. The 80-inch strip sports full color illumination for adding a bit of flare behind a TV or monitor, onto a shelf for some extra ambiance, or really anywhere else that could use a pop of color. We further breakdown the experience in our launch coverage, too.

More on the Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles:

You asked, we listened; the new release of Shapes Ultra Black Triangles are EVEN DARKER than before, for a true black-out look! Introducing the LIMITED EDITION Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles Smarter Kit. Triangular light panels with a 360º black finish come with everything you need—including black mounting and power accessories—to create your own statement or accent lighting.

