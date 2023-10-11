Native Union’s dual Lightning and USB-C cable falls to $32 low (Reg. $50), more from $17

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now marking down a series of Native Union chargers and cables. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite of the discounts is a perfect place to start for households still stuck between using both Lightning and USB-C. The Native Union Belt Cable Duo sells for $31.99 and drops from the usual $50 price tag. It’s $18 off and arriving as a new all-time low that’s $8 under our previous mention. This is also the first time it has sold for under $40, arriving as only the third-ever discount on Amazon. Head below for more.

The Native Union Belt Cable Duo lives up to its name by featuring two different options for charging a device. The USB-C cable terminates on the other end of its 5-foot cord in either USB-C or Lightning connections, letting you power up your iPhone or a MacBook from the same accessory. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect.

Other Native Union discounts include:

For all of the other best deals this week, be sure to keep it locked to our Prime Big Deal Days hub. We’re rounding up all of the most notable price cuts in every category, and from more than just Amazon, too. The savings will only be around through Wednesday, so be sure to act fast.

Native Union Belt Cable Duo features:

The only charging cable you’ll ever need. Unique 2-in-1 dual connector head design charges all Lightning and Type-C devices with one single cable, with a patented metal pin to seamlessly switch between connectors. Wide compatibility including iPhone, Smartphones, AirPods, MacBook, iPad, Galaxy, Pixel, Kindle, drones, etc. Supports high-speed Power Delivery charging up to 60W for Type-C laptops & fast-charges your iPhone up to 50% iPhone in under 30 mins.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!