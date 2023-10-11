PowerA’s collectible Switch controllers and cases up to 30% off from $14: Mario, Kirby, Pokémon, more

Justin Kahn -
30% off From $14

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is ushering in some solid price drops on a range of PowerA’s officially licensed Nintendo Switch and Xbox accessories. Including both wired and wireless controllers, you’ll find a selection of its Nintendo and Pokémon Switch protection travel cases with built-in game card storage marked down as well. The prices start from $14 Prime shipped and make for a great to chance to land an extra gamepad for couch co-op or a travel case to safeguard your precious Switch this winter and beyond. PowerA’s colorful themed gear also makes for great gamer gifts and collector’s items for the game room. Head below for some top picks among the PowerA Prime Big Deal Days offers. 

PowerA wired/wireless Switch controllers:

PowerA fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch case deals

PowerA wired Xbox controllers:

PowerA Kirby Power Travel Pro Slim Case features:

  • Don’t leave your Switch lying around when Kirby is nearby: he might eat it. Oops! Too late.
  • Sturdy polycarbonate hard shell with wrist strap and durable zipper pull
  • Molded interior with felt lining plus integrated play stand for tabletop mode
  • Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes storage for nine game cards

