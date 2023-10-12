Beats Studio Pro headphones fall to new $180 low (Reg. $350), plus earbuds from $90

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of offers on the latest Beats headphones and earbuds. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the all-new Beats Studio Pro at $179.99. Down from $350, you’re looking at $170 in savings and a new all-time low. This is only the third discount to date, while also beating our previous Amazon discount by an extra $70. Our hands-on review walks you through what to expect, and we break down the whole sale below the fold.

The just-released Beats Studio Pro arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front runner status. Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking.

Other notable Beats deals:

Beats Studio Pro features:

The Beats Studio Pro custom acoustic platform delivers an immersive listening experience. Each custom 40mm driver has been engineered for optimal clarity, with near-zero distortion even at high volume – an improvement of up to 80% compared to Beats Studio3, providing increased audio fidelity. An integrated digital processor optimizes the final frequency response for a powerful, yet balanced sound profile crafted to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to.

