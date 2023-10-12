Cuisinart’s Kitchen Central 3-in-1 Food Processor falls to new all-time low of $97 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Kitchen Central 3-in-1 Food Processor for $97.10 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $150, it spent the first half of the year at its MSRP with only one previous discount dropping it a mere $5. Today’s deal drives that price down far lower, landing at a new all-time low. It even comes in $28 under the current going used rate, as well as $53 under Cuisinart’s own website. This food processor is designed with a 500W motor able to cover prepping, blending, and juicing duties effortlessly. It comes with three attachments that can be used to convert between an eight cup processor to a 40-ounce blender to a reliable juice extractor, with each conversion covering the full range of settings for all three devices.

And if you’re a fan of using those chopped, blended, and juiced fruits and vegetables in different baked goods, Amazon is also currently offering the Cuisinart Compact Bread Maker Machine for $110. This small machine takes up little counter and storage space, and features 12 pre-programmed menu options as well as three different crust shade options for whatever bread you’re craving. You can also find a larger convection-focused model for $198, which will allow you to make larger batches up to two pounds.

And also check out our past coverage of the Cuisinart ICT-60 Double Induction Cooktop. This flame-free cooktop features two burners with induction technology for faster heat-up while also using “70% less energy than conventional cooktops.” The left burner offers eight heat settings, while the right burner offers five, with each having a 150-minute timer attached.

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Food Processor features:

SUPERIOR FUNCTION: The 500- watt motor ensures high performance to prep, blend and juice to perfection

VERSATILE: With 3-attachments you can easily convert from an 8 cup food processor to a 40-oz blender to a powerful juice extractor

OPTIONS: The 8-Cup Food Processor can mix, chop, puree, shred and more – The 40-oz. Blender covers the full range of blending tasks from smoothie to pureed soups – The Juice Extractor effortlessly turns whole fruits and vegetables into delicious juice

EASY TO USE: Prep, blend, and juice to perfection with a simple turn of the control dial

LIMITED 3-YEAR WARRANTY: Refer to user manual for troubleshooting steps and questions surrounding warranty policies – this product is BPA free

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!