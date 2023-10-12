Cuisinart’s Kitchen Central 3-in-1 Food Processor falls to new all-time low of $97 (Reg. $150)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonHome GoodsCuisinart
$53 off $97
a blender sitting on a kitchen counter

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Kitchen Central 3-in-1 Food Processor for $97.10 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $150, it spent the first half of the year at its MSRP with only one previous discount dropping it a mere $5. Today’s deal drives that price down far lower, landing at a new all-time low. It even comes in $28 under the current going used rate, as well as $53 under Cuisinart’s own website. This food processor is designed with a 500W motor able to cover prepping, blending, and juicing duties effortlessly. It comes with three attachments that can be used to convert between an eight cup processor to a 40-ounce blender to a reliable juice extractor, with each conversion covering the full range of settings for all three devices.

And if you’re a fan of using those chopped, blended, and juiced fruits and vegetables in different baked goods, Amazon is also currently offering the Cuisinart Compact Bread Maker Machine for $110. This small machine takes up little counter and storage space, and features 12 pre-programmed menu options as well as three different crust shade options for whatever bread you’re craving. You can also find a larger convection-focused model for $198, which will allow you to make larger batches up to two pounds.

And also check out our past coverage of the Cuisinart ICT-60 Double Induction Cooktop. This flame-free cooktop features two burners with induction technology for faster heat-up while also using “70% less energy than conventional cooktops.” The left burner offers eight heat settings, while the right burner offers five, with each having a 150-minute timer attached.

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Food Processor features:

  • SUPERIOR FUNCTION: The 500- watt motor ensures high performance to prep, blend and juice to perfection
  • VERSATILE: With 3-attachments you can easily convert from an 8 cup food processor to a 40-oz blender to a powerful juice extractor
  • OPTIONS: The 8-Cup Food Processor can mix, chop, puree, shred and more – The 40-oz. Blender covers the full range of blending tasks from smoothie to pureed soups – The Juice Extractor effortlessly turns whole fruits and vegetables into delicious juice
  • EASY TO USE: Prep, blend, and juice to perfection with a simple turn of the control dial
  • LIMITED 3-YEAR WARRANTY: Refer to user manual for troubleshooting steps and questions surrounding warranty policies – this product is BPA free

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless...
Schwinn Voyager electric bike offers up to 65 miles of ...
Greenworks 2-in-1 dethatcher and scarifier falls to 202...
Fight the dark side with Seagate’s Force lighting...
Beats Studio Pro headphones fall to new $180 low (Reg. ...
Jetson Bolt folding e-bike offers smooth cruising and e...
Today’s best Android app deals: Out of the Box, A...
Here’s a first look at LEGO’s upcoming 5,20...
Load more...
Show More Comments