Greenworks 2-in-1 dethatcher and scarifier falls to 2023 low for $323 (Reg. $390)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 2-In-1 Dethatcher and Scarifier for $322.99 shipped. After keeping to higher prices over the summer, regular discounts have been trickling in bringing costs back to more affordable rates. Today’s deal amounts to $67 in savings, coming in $17 under our previous mention, and marking a new 2023 low. If you’re already a Greenworks customer and own the needed interchangeable batteries for this device, Amazon offers the tool by itself at $230. Equipped with a 5.0 Ah 40V battery that gives you up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge, along with this device’s 14-inch wide dethatching path, you’ll be able to complete the task at hand faster and more efficiently. It also features a 5-position depth adjustment from minus 1/2-inch to plus 1/5-inch for scarifying, and minus 1/10-inch to plus 3/4-inch for dethatching.

And if you’re looking for a more affordable option for your dethatching needs, Amazon is also currently offering a discount on the above model’s corded counterpart for $109, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. The main differences here are a slightly lesser 3-position depth adjustment as well as its lack of a bag for trimmings and debris – which can easily be remedied by dethatching before mowing, thereby collecting everything together.

And speaking of lawn mowers, check out our past coverage of the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, equipped with a 40V brushless motor alongside two 4.0Ah lithium-ion batteries, allowing it to run for up to 70 minutes on a single charge.

Greenworks 40V 2-In-1 Dethatcher and Scarifier Features:

  • Keep your yard healthy by dethatching in early spring or early fall for cool-season grasses, and in late spring through early summer (after the 2nd mowing) for warm-season grasses
  • Quick-swap tine reels to easily switch between the included dethatcher and scarifier attachments
  • 14-inch dethatching path allows you to complete jobs faster and more efficiently, Removable Grass Collection Bag
  • 5-position depth adjustment from minus 1/2-in. to plus 1/5-in. (scarifying) and minus1/10-in to plus 3/4-in. (dethatching)
  • Stainless steel tines stay sharp longer for reliable performance

