iOttie car mounts for iPhone and Android smartphones start from $21 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is now marking down an assortment of iOttie car mounts for iPhone and Android. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite has the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Mount for $20.95. It drops from $25 and amounts to $4 in savings while coming within $1 of our previous mention from July. Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold pretty much every device on the market from smaller iPhone 13 mini to flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max and everything else in-between. Head below for a full breakdown of what’s on sale.

Alongside the universal One Touch 5 mount above, the savings also continue over to a series of other mounts. There are MagSafe offerings for those who want something tailored to their iPhone 15, as well as some other models equipped with Qi charging tech.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

