Jetson Bolt folding e-bike offers smooth cruising and easy storage for all-time low of $298

Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Folding e-bike for $298 shipped. Having come into the year at the all-time low and rising back above $395 before spring’s end, where it remained with the smallest of discounts happening every so often with differences of a few dollars – today’s deal is the first big markdown of 2023. It comes in $18 above the current going used rate and $41 under our previous mention, marking an official return to the all-time low. This compact e-bike’s 250W motor delivers a max speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 15 miles on a single charge. It comes designed with a lightweight, foldable frame that is as easy to carry as it is to store in small spaces like under your desk, making it a fitting and affordable option for short commutes. It features a LED headlight paired with a LCD display that keeps you updated to the battery’s real-time life.

If you’re a little worried about the above model not being able to handle your questionably longer commute, Amazon is also offering the Jetson J5 Electric Bike for $550. It is equipped with a 350W rear wheel motor that is as equally powerful as it is quiet. It can reach speeds up to 15 MPH, and its lithium-ion battery has a range of 15 miles with the twist throttle, and 30 miles with its pedal assist. Like the above model, it also features a foldable design for easy storage options when you’re done with your ride.

You can also check out the Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike, with its 18-inch aluminum frame built around a 250W hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides quiet boosts of acceleration up to 20 MPH and an integrated 288W downtube battery that can last up to 35 miles on a single charge.

Jetson Bolt Folding e-bike features:

Lightweight Frame: The aluminum alloy frame is lightweight and sturdy, supporting up to 250 lbs and made for everyday use

On the go: easily take it up and down stairs, slide it under your desk, or tuck it away at home with the collapsible handlebar

250-Watt Motor: Zip around town in style with the Bolt’s powerful yet quiet motor.

LED headlight : The LED headlight shines bright on the path ahead of you – safe riding is our top priority (making you look good is a close second)

LCD display : A sweet LCD display provides a simple visual to show you battery life, in a clean easy-to-see interface.

Max Speed : Up to 15.5 mph., | Frame : Aluminum alloy., | Wheels : 12″

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!