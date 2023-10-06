Schwinn’s Marshall electric hybrid bike offers 20 MPH and 35-mile range for all-time low of $900

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike for $899.99 shipped. Down from $1,358, with a regular price tag of $1,499 today’s deal is only the second discount that we have tracked this year. Coming in $271 under our previous mention back at the beginning of August, this is a new all-time low. With an 18-inch aluminum frame built around a 250W hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides quiet boosts of acceleration up to 20 MPH and an integrated 288W downtube battery that can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, this hybrid bike is perfect for commutes, bike trails, or just cruising around with friends. It features a 7-speed twist shifter that offers smooth gear changes paired with mechanical disc brakes for stopping power in all weather types. Its battery also has integrated LED lights on either side, as well as both head and taillights so that you’ll be seen in low-to-no-light rides. You can read more about it in our original launch coverage.

If you’re looking for something that can handle a bit more off-road action alongside on-road cruises, check out Juiced Bikes’ RipRacer, currently seeing a $500 discount as long as supplies last with an extra $100 off for a final tally of $899 shipped, after using the promo code VIP100 at checkout. It is equipped with a 750W motor and a G2 52V lithium-ion battery allowing it to reach top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles. It features a thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, and a 1050 lumen headlight paired with 2-mode taillight.

And also be sure to check out our recent coverage of the current sale going on for Rad Power’s RadTrike. This electric tricycle comes equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and a 480Wh battery that pushes the e-bike up to a maximum 14 MPH with a 20 to 55+ mile range on a single charge, and a 415-pound payload. Marked down with Rad Power’s low price promise in which all e-bikes put on sale before December 31 will be at their lowest possible price, this sale is slated to end October 31.

Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike features:

Hybrid ebike, 18 inch aluminum frame, perfect ebike for commutes, bike trails, or meeting friends, 27.5-inch wheel fit riders 5’2” to 5’7” inches tall

Integrated downtube (288-watt) battery can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, includes charging cable, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

250-watt hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides a quiet boost to accelerate up to 20mph with the throttle, tested to and complies with ANSI/CAN/UL2849

7-speed twist shifter offers smooth gear changes, mechanical disc brakes deliver all weather stopping power and alloy double wall rims with lightweight durability with 2.3-inch wide tires

Integrated LED lights on the battery, head and taillights are sleek and help others see you on low light rides.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!