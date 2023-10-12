Pit Boss 700FB Pellet Grill receives second discount of the year to new 2023 low of $399

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss 700FB Pellet Grill for $398.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $500, this grill has seen numerous discounts over the years to much lower prices, however none of those markdowns seem to have repeated this year. In fact, we’ve only tracked one previous price cut this year back in January. Today’s deal is the first in nine months, and a new 2023 low. No gas or propane needed for this grill, which utilizes wood pellets that produce lower emissions than even charcoal. You’ll have total digital control over its simple settings, particularly its dial-controlled temperature range of 170 degrees to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and its electric ignition paired with a fan-forced air accelerator to maintain a clear flame throughout cooking. You can choose to grill or smoke whatever you’re craving, giving you a versatile tool for your family gatherings and backyard BBQs.

You might as well stock up on your wood pellets along with your purchase of the above grill, with Amazon offering Traeger 20-pound bags for $20, coming in six flavors: apple, cherry, hickory, mesquite, pecan, and signature blend. You can also invest in a longer life for your grill by purchasing a SUPJOYES Cover that is designed for the above model for only $25.

And if you’re looking for a smoker with a much larger capacity to cover all your low and slow cooking needs, check out our past coverage of the Pit Boss 7 Series Wood Pellet Vertical Smoker. It offers a fully programmable 150-degree to 450-degree temperature range, with a digital LED readout for in-time status, as well as a meat probe for more precise temperature gauging. Its hopper can hold up to 40 pounds of wood pellets, which can be purged and refilled as much as you need for 24+ hours of continuous use.

Pit Boss 700FB Pellet Grill features:

700 sq. in. total cooking surface.

Porcelain coated wire grids with upper cooking rack

Digitally controlled burn system.

Fueled by 100% natural Pit Boss wood pellets.

Perfect for family cookouts and small gatherings

