Prep for winter with the first discount on Snow Joe’s 22-inch electric snow blower at $206

Amazon is offering the Snow Joe 22-inch 15A Cordless Electric Snow Thrower for $205.80 shipped. Down from $230, today’s deal is the first discount we have tracked and a newly set all-time low. It also beats out the price listed on Snow Joe’s own website by $24. This snow thrower was designed for clearing off your driveways and walkways in the winter, all without the need for gas, oil, or tune-ups. Its 15A motor is able to move up to 840 pounds-per-minute of snow, paired with a steel auger that is able to cut a 22-inch wide path in up to 13 inches of depth. It features a 180-degree adjustable chute that is able to launch snow up to 25 feet to ensure your path’s clearing.

Amazon is also currently offering the Snow Joe 22-inch 15A Corded Electric Snow Thrower for $207. It offers the same features and specs as the above model with the only difference being that this one requires the use of an extension cord. While it may not seem as convenient, it certainly puts any concerns you may have over battery lifespan aside for longer-lasting ability.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Greenworks 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Thrower with 5.0 Ah battery. Equipped with a digitally controlled brushless motor, this snow thrower is able to quickly clear a 20-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches, and features a 180-degree rotating chute that is able to discharge snow up to 20 feet.

Snow Joe 22-inch 15A Snow Thrower features:

[IDEAL]: For clearing snow off larger driveways and walkways

[NO]: Gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain

[POWERFUL]: 15-amp electric motor moves up to 840 lbs/min. of snow

[ALL-STEEL]: Auger cuts 22 in. wide by 13 in. deep path with each pass

[180°]: Adjustable directional chute throws snow up to 25 ft

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!