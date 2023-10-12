Segway Ninebot MAX electric kickscooter cruises to new all-time low of $530 (Reg. $750)

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kickscooter for $529.99 shipped. Down from its price tag of $750, it spent the first half of the year slowly falling down to a more averaged $700 through the summer, with occasional discounts to a low of $600 and a high of $950. Today’s deal amounts to a 29% discount, beating out its fall Prime Day price earlier in the week by $20, and marking a new all-time low. Equipped with a 350W motor, this kickscooter is able to max out at a speed of 18.6 MPH for up to 25 miles, and handle 20% inclines. It features a smart battery management system that closely monitors the battery status to ensure safety, while also recycling energy to provide longer travel range. It offers three riding modes to meet your riding style as well: eco, standard, and sports. Head below for more.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering a 31% discount on the Segway Ninebot F30 for $449.99 shipped. Offering up top speeds of 15.5 MPH and a travel range of 18.6 miles on a single charge, this kickscooter can handle inclines up to 15%, with plenty of torque-on-demand. It also features the same smart battery management system as the above model to ensure a safer ride.

And be sure to check out our past coverage of the Segway SuperScooter GT2P. This SuperScooter comes equipped with an impressive 6,000W two-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1008Wh battery, this scooter boasts a max speed of 43.5 MPH and a travel range of up 55.9 miles.

Segway Ninebot MAX electric Kickscooter features:

Adventures are only one kick away: With powerful 350W motor, Segway MAX G30LP reaches to 18.6 mph and up to 25 miles and max load of 220 lbs. Strives to reach new heights of performance

Energy efficient. Easy maneuvering and storage with a total weight of 38.6 lbs and one-click folding system

Upgrade Riding Experience: Equipped with 10” Pneumatic Tires, a combination of comfort and shock absorption, designed to increase riding safety.Three modes to meet your different riding styles

Smart Battery Management System: Delivers high power supply and closely monitors the status to ensure the battery safety.Regenerative Braking System helps recycle energy from riding and provides a longer range

