Segway SuperScooter tops out at 43.5 MPH for 56 miles at new all-time low $2,859 (Reg. $4,000)

segway gt2 scooter

Amazon is offering the Segway SuperScooter GT2P for $2,859.32 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. This sale might be targeted to specific accounts. Down from $4,000, which is where it has spent most of 2023, this is the fourth discount we have tracked for 2023, landing $141 under the price on Segway’s own website. Today’s deal gives you $1,141 in savings, coming in $441 under the current going used rate and marking a new all-time low. This SuperScooter comes equipped with an impressive 6,000W two-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1008Wh battery, this scooter boasts a max speed of 43.5 MPH and a travel range of up 55.9 miles. Featuring both a front and rear suspension in conjunction with both front and rear hydraulic shocks, you’ll enjoy a smooth and stable ride regardless of you being on asphalt or off-road on rough terrain. Charging times are also significantly reduced thanks to its convenient double-charger design, letting you get back out into the world without waiting around all day.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option with similar commuting options as the model above, Amazon is also offering the Segway Ninebot P65 Kickscooter for $1,289. Equipped with a 500W motor, this scooter has a range of 40.4 miles, reaching a max speed of 25 MPH. It also features a cruise mode, direction indicator buttons, a screen to show remaining battery levels, an anti-theft mode, and an NFC card to power it on and off.

And if you’re more of an e-bike person, Juiced Bikes recently launched its annual closeout sale and is now marking down a collection of e-bikes to make room for new options in 2024, most prominently focusing on yellow models, with e-bikes ranging from $999 to $2,499 while supplies last.

Segway SuperScooter GT2P Features:

  • Powerful Motor: 6000W Two-Wheel-Drive Air Cooled Hub Motor allows for speeds up to 43.5mph, and max load of 331 lbs.
  • 1512W High-Performance Battery: Segway engineered a 1512W, high performance battery with a Heat Flux Multi-Layer Cooling System, keeping the heat balanced in even the most extreme driving conditions.
  • Unique Segway Dynamic Traction Control System (SDTC) to ensure you remain in control on gravel or a slippery road, providing better handing at high speed.
  • Boost Mode and Front Double Wishbone Suspension: Segway super Scooter with Boost Mode activates overpower; Front Double Wishbone Suspension to ensure the suspension is stable and handles well
  • Twin-Charging Technology: To speed up the charging time, the GT2 contains two chargers, allowing for simultaneous charging or separate chargers in different areas.

