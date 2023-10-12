Upgrade your IT resume with 13 CompTIA courses, now $50 for a limited time (Reg. $195)

There are plenty of exciting opportunities in cybersecurity and IT right now. With 13 courses working towards top certifications, the Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle helps you land your dream job. For a limited time, you can get it for just $49.97 (Reg. $195) at 9to5Toys Specials.

At the time of writing, there are over 750,000 cybersecurity vacancies in the United States alone. Experts estimate that this figure will grow significantly over the coming years — and salaries will follow suit.

You don’t need years of experience to find work in this sector. But you do need to pass some key professional exams. Technical recruiters particularly like to see CompTIA certificates on candidate résumés.

The Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by Iducate helps you gain those valuable certifications. It provides 239 hours of hands-on training, providing full prep for various CompTIA exams.

Through full-length video courses, you can work towards CompTIA IT Fundamentals+, Cloud+ and Cloud Essentials+, and A+ Core. You can then dive into specialized security and IT skills, with prep for Security+, PenTest+, CASP+, CySA+, Server+, and Linux+. The training even helps you take on management responsibilities, via the Project+ course.

You don’t need any previous experience to take these courses, and they come from a trusted name in the industry: iducate (formerly known as iCollege). This education provider has been around for over a decade, helping more than 700,000 students to date.

