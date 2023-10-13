Camplux 27kW electric tankless water heater receives first discount to $350 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the Camplux 27kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $349.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. With a MSRP of $400, which is what the manufacturer still has it listed for on its website, this is the very first discount we have tracked for this size water heater since its release back at the beginning of summer. With this 240V electric water heater you’ll only be waiting for a few seconds before receiving plenty of hot water for your shower. The low-consumption heating rod bolsters efficiency up to 99.8% and requires three 40A breakers, saving you up to 60% on your water-heating costs for your home. It features overheating protection, anti-dry heating protection, and water-electricity separation to provide you with a stable and consistent water temperature output. You can read more below.

If you’re showers or other large appliances have their water heating needs already covered, Amazon is also offering the Camplux Electric 120V Under-Sink Hot Water Heater for $207, after clipping the on-page $23 off coupon. It has a 6.5 gallon mini-tank that is best suited directly under your sink. The 43.3-inch cord plugs right into a standard 120V wall outlet for independent installation or can be in-lined with a larger hot water source. Its small dimensions (17.7 inches by 17.7 inches by 14.6 inches) make it easy to place within your home and easily taps into your cold water line before then being installed directly to your sink to provide hot water. It truly is a perfect device to include in older or more off-the-grid homes – or just bathrooms that need a little extra help.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

CAMPLUX 27kW Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

Easy Installation and Save Time – Super simple settings, endless hot water heater will be installed in under 3 hours, less time than traditional large gallon tanks. The digital display shows the current water temperature and has a small red light to indicate heating. Self-modulating technology provides greater convenience in regulating hot water, making it up to 99.8% efficient in heating hot water

– Super simple settings, endless hot water heater will be installed in under 3 hours, less time than traditional large gallon tanks. The digital display shows the current water temperature and has a small red light to indicate heating. Self-modulating technology provides greater convenience in regulating hot water, making it up to 99.8% efficient in heating hot water Safety Protection – The electric hot water heater has a good temperature system to provide stable water temperature output with overheating protection, anti-dry heating protection, and water-electricity separation. Protect the safety of you and your family by following the ETL certified standards

– The electric hot water heater has a good temperature system to provide stable water temperature output with overheating protection, anti-dry heating protection, and water-electricity separation. Protect the safety of you and your family by following the ETL certified standards Important Tips – Ensure the minimum water flow for activation just need 0.66 GPM; Output water temperature is between 80℉&140℉; Wire gauge 3 x 8AWG; Unit size 17.12″ x 13.12″ x 3.12″; Water connection 3/4″ NPT

– Ensure the minimum water flow for activation just need 0.66 GPM; Output water temperature is between 80℉&140℉; Wire gauge 3 x 8AWG; Unit size 17.12″ x 13.12″ x 3.12″; Water connection 3/4″ NPT Tech Support– Camplux offers 3-year parts, 3-year leak-free warranty, and 3-year tech support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!