Goal Zero’s Yeti 3000X power station with 2 solar panels hits new all-time low of $3,145 ($850 off)

Amazon is offering the Goal Zero Yeti 3,000X Portable Power Station with two Boulder 200 (2x200W) solar panels for $3,144.75 shipped. Down from $3,995, after falling back in July from $4,695, today’s deal is only the third discount for this bundle that we have tracked over 2023, and gives you $850 in savings, marking a new all-time low. You won’t even be able to find this bundle on Goal Zero’s own website, with the Yeti 3,000X only being offered with one or four Boulder 200 solar panels. On Amazon, you’ll find three specific combos you can choose from, each of them on sale. You can find the Yeti 3000X by itself marked down by 30% for another new all-time low of $1949.89 shipped, or you can find it 41% off with a single Boulder 200 solar panel at $2,249.95 shipped.

Boasting an impressive 3,032Wh capacity, this power station is designed to power your life at home, at work, and on the road. You’ll never have to worry about being without or even losing power during emergencies with this around. Working with the two Boulder 200 solar panels, this power station is able to fully recharge in up to 18 hours, depending on how depleted the battery is – and its Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) charge controller ensures speedy recovery with a 30% increase of solar input. It offers 11 versatile ports to cover all your appliances and devices: two ACs, two USB-As, two 6mm, two high-power ports, one USB-C, one car port, and an expansion module to add more stations to the mix.

And if you’re in an area that may experience power outages during inclement weather, check out our recent launch coverage of the new Yeti Pro 4000 Power Station, which can be fully integrated into your home circuits, RV, or Van, for plenty of backup power without the tangling mess of extension cords thanks to its new Haven Home ecosystem alongside an Escape Vehicle integration system.

Goal Zero Yeti 3,000X Portable Power Station features:

Recharge Fully in 9-18 Hours with 2 Boulder 200 Solar Panels: Turn your Yeti 3000X into a solar generator and unlock indefinite power when you combine it with the included Goal Zero solar panels; our power stations feature a MPPT charge controller (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which increases solar input by up to 30 percent

Durable Construction, Safe Electric & Solar Power: With a heavy-duty anodized aluminum enclosure and tier 1 lithium battery cell, this electric power station will provide reliable, safe power for years to come — with super quiet operation and no gas or toxic fumes

This Is Goal Zero: Inspired by passion for adventure, respect for the planet, and a humanitarian heart, we’re presenting a new way forward in portable power use, as well as ensuring all communities have the necessary resources to reach their full potential

