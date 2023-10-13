InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable hands all your USB-C gear at $17 (Reg. $39)

These days, we all have more devices than we know what to do with sometimes. When it comes time to charge them, whether you’re going to bed or traveling the world, the cable clutter can quickly become irritating. So, reduce the cable clutter with the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable! During our version of Prime Day — running through October 15 — you can get this durable, high-speed cable for more than $20 off at just $16.97.

The innovative five foot cable is built for maximum portability, durability, and speed. It features USB to Lightning, USB to USB-C, USB to Micro-USB, USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to Micro-USB connections to allow you to charge and transfer data between virtually any device. With the USB-C to USB-C connection, you can reach charging output up to 100W to power up your laptop with extreme speed. It also offers iPhone fast charging up to 18W, super-quick data transfer of up to 480Mbps, and charge and sync capability.

In addition to power, it’s also incredibly durable. Made of aramid fiber, it has added thermal, chemical, and bending resistance, while the braided copper wires support faster current flow. Plus, TPU cable guards and nylon reinforcement set it up to stand the test of time.

Meet the one cable to rule them all. Now through October 15, you can get the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable for 56% off $39 at just $16.97. Or get two for 59% off $78 at just $31.97.

