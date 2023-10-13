lululemon new weekly specials are live! Find t-shirts, leggings, hoodies, more from $8

Ali Smith -
from $8

lululemon is currently offering its weekly markdowns with deals starting at $8. During this sale you can find deals on everyday essentials such as t-shirts, leggings, joggers, hoodies, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the License to Train Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $79 and originally sold for $118. This sweatshirt is available in two color options and can be styled with joggers, shorts, jeans, khaki pants, and more. It’s sweat-wicking, features four-way stretch, lightweight, and highly breathable. This style can also be layered under jackets or vests during cooler weather. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire event here.

