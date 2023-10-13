OtterBox Google Pixel 7a case protects your smartphone at new $26 all-time low (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox Google Pixel 7a case from $26.09 shipped. This is down from the usual $40 price tag and marking a new all-time low at 28% off. It’s one of the first discounts so far and clocks in at $6 under the previous offer. If you just took advantage of that new all-time low offer on the Pixel 7a from earlier in the week, here is your chance to cover it with one of the more protective cases on the market. The OtterBox Commuter series has a two-layer design that pairs a soft, rubbery inner case with an even more protective hard shell for helping your device tank drops and more.

If you can get away with an ultra-protective and rugged design, Spigen makes some of our favorite covers here at 9to5. Like clockwork the brand is back with a series of new releases to complement the Pixel 7a – all of which are more affordable alternatives to the OtterBox style above. They’re some of the more robust offerings on the market, wrapping your handset in some slim protection or just showing off the look of your device with a clear design that still defends a bit against scratches and the like. Go check out the new collection over on Spigen’s Amazon storefront.

Then be sure to check out all of the other gear for your Pixel 7a in our smartphone accessories guide. We have a fresh lineup of price cuts now that the work week is coming to a close, with holdovers from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event and more recent offers that just got in on the savings.

OtterBox Google Pixel 7a case features:

Compatible with Google Pixel 7a. Tested to survive 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) and compatible with wireless charging. Thin, pocket-friendly case made with 35% recycled plastic slips in and out of pockets easily, has a secure grip for confident handling and is wireless charging compatible. Dual layer, soft inner slipcover and hard outer shell absorb and deflect impact while port covers block dirt, dust

